Murfreesboro City Construction Projects for February 21 through February 27

Old Pinnacle Building Demolition Work (N Maple St at W College St)

Expected No Lane Closures: Monday through Friday: Internal demolition and work continues on site. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

Oakland Court Development (Lokey Ave and Academy St)

Expected Road Closures: Monday through Friday: As part of the Oakland Court development, Academy St will be closed to through traffic between Palm Ct and Hembree St. Lokey Ave will also be closed at Academy St. Appropriate traffic controls and detours will be in place.

Warrior Dr Widening Project (just east of New Salem Hwy)

Expected Lane Closures: Monday through Friday, 9:00 am to 3:00 pm: City contractor will be making turn lane improvements on Warrior Dr just east of New Salem Hwy. Shoulder work will begin with no lane closures. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

Highland Ave Utility Installation Work (between E Lytle St and E College St)

Expected Lane Closures: Monday through Friday, 8:30 am to 3:30 pm: Water Resources Department crews will be performing utility installation work on Highland Ave between E Lytle St and E College St. The segment of Highland Ave will be closed. Access to local residents will be kept open. Appropriate traffic controls and detours will be in place.

Private Development Utility Installation Work (Beasie Rd just north of Warrior Dr)

Expected Lane Closures: Monday through Friday, 8:30 am to 3:30 pm: As part of a private development, utility installation work will be done on Beasie Rd just north of Warrior Dr. Beasie Rd will be reduced to one-lane flagging operation. Appropriate traffic controls and detours will be in place.

Atmos Energy Utility Installation Work (Gateway Blvd between Garrison Dr and Thompson Ln)

Expected Lane Closures: Wednesday through Friday, 8:30 am to 3:30 pm: Atmos Energy crews will be installing gas lines along Gateway Blvd between Garrison Dr and Thompson Ln. There will be lane closures and traffic interruptions. Appropriate traffic controls and detours will be in place.

Annual City Street Paving Projects

Expected Lane Closures: Monday through Friday, 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM: City contractor will be performing construction work at the following streets:

1. Thompson Ln at Sam Walton (sidewalk improvement)

2. Butler Dr (Shoulder work)

Expect lane shifts and traffic interruptions. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

TDOT Resurfacing Projects

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, SR 99 (New Salem Hwy) resurfacing from Cason Lane to I-24

Daily, 9AM-4PM, There will be intermittent lane closure in both directions between the intersection of Warrior Dr and the intersection of Cason Ln on SR 99 for utility and construction work. One lane will remain open at all times. Appropriate traffic controls will be in-place.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, In-place paving on I-840

Daily, 9AM-3PM, (excluding weekends), There will be alternating lane closures on I-840 at MM 52-61 for spot milling and paving operations.