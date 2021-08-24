27-year-old murder suspect Apollo Cantrell is in custody after being arrested in Scott County, Iowa. Iowa State Patrol arrested Cantrell for speeding, eluding and fraudulent use of registration.

He was booked into the Scott County Iowa Jail at 1:08 a.m. Sat., Aug. 21. Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office will make arrangements to pick him up and return him to Murfreesboro.

Original Release:

An active murder warrant is currently on file for Apollo Shandale Cantrell, 26, for the fatal shooting of Byrall Webb, at the House of Hummas on Middle Tennessee Blvd. on Saturday, April 24.

Cantrell has managed to allude police for months. He is 5’6″ tall, with black hair and brown eyes. He is known to frequent the Hunt Street area.

If you can assist police in locating Cantrell, contact Detective Richard Presley at 629-201-5615 or email tips to [email protected].