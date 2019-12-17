Murfreesboro Man Arrested and Charged with Solicitation of a Minor

An investigation by Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Special Agents with the Technical Services Unit has resulted in the arrest of a Murfreesboro man on charges of solicitation of a minor and soliciting sexual exploitation of a minor.

Beginning in October, a TBI Agent posed as a 14-year-old female and 12-year-old female on an online site. An individual began communicating with the undercover personas, engaged in conversations that were sexual in nature, and sent multiple photos of himself. The individual arranged to meet with what he was told were a 14-year-old female and a 12-year-old female, for the purpose of sexual activity. During the course of the investigation, Agents developed information that identified that individual as Ryan Fitzner.

On Monday, with the assistance of officers with the Franklin Police Department, TBI Agents arrested Ryan James Fitzner (DOB 04/05/1990) and charged him with one count of Solicitation of a Minor and one count of Soliciting Sexual Exploitation of a Minor by Electronic Means. He was booked into the Williamson County Jail on a $300,000 bond.

