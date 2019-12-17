Thursday night’s shooting on I-24 east just past the I-440 junction appears to be an extreme case of road rage.

The 28-year-old shooting victim, who lives in LaVergne, reported that he was merging onto I-24 east from I-440 in heavy traffic at 5:13 p.m. when another motorist repeatedly tried to cut in front of him. The victim said the motorist flipped him off and then started shooting. He said the shooter appeared to be a black woman in her 20s who, he said, was driving a black four-door Audi. The victim suffered wounds to his torso and left leg. He is expected to recover.

The gunfire also shattered the rear window of another motorist on the interstate.

Anyone with information about the shooter is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.

