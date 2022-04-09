The Murfreesboro Emergency Communications Center (ECC) is one of the first 911 Centers in Tennessee to implement an innovative new technology called CueHit PowerEngage to track citizen satisfaction and solicit feedback after a call is made to the ECC. The new technology uses text messaging to contact some 911 and non-emergency callers who have recently reported or been involved in certain types of incidents.

These text messages are sent out hours or days after a call for service. The message will ask citizens to take a quick survey about their experience with the Murfreesboro 911 Center. The survey consists of a few questions and will allow citizens to provide their feedback. CueHIt PowerEngage gives citizens a chance to recognize and thank the 911 operator who answered their call for help or assistance.

“It is important for us to hear from the community about how we are doing, especially from those who have recently called 911,” said Emergency Communications Director Seth Russell. “CueHit PowerEngage gives us access to citizen feedback in near real-time. The technology allows us to continually recognize the amount of compassion, patience, and calmness our 911 operators exhibit daily. Plus, provide insights into areas where we can improve the services we provide to our community.”

Murfreesboro is a growing city, and our aim with adding CueHit PowerEngage to the 911 center is to provide us with a tool to help facilitate new kinds of engagement with our community. CueHit PowerEngage is also a way to recognize our 911 heroes who answer the calls for help every day.

Not everyone will receive a survey, and citizens that do not want to participate can simply not respond.

It is important to note that these surveys should not be used to report any type of emergencies, request other non-emergency assistance, or file a complaint.

National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week is from April 10 to April 16.