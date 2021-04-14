Murfreesboro Emergency Communications Supervisor Elizabeth Stubblefield has been named 2021 Public Safety Telecommunicator of the Year for her selfless actions, dedication, hard work.

Stubblefield takes pride in her work and is always willing to step up and help when needed.

“Elizabeth’s calm demeanor during stressful times is a reassuring voice on the radio,” said Murfreesboro Communications Director Seth Russell. “She is a 911 professional and will go above and beyond what’s is required.”

Stubblefield is a four-year employee with the Emergency Communications Center. As a supervisor/trainer, she prepares for the unpredictable and teaches trainees the standard operating procedures, but also techniques for worst-case scenarios.

Mayor Shane McFarland honored Stubblefield during the reading of a Proclamation recognizing April 11 – 17 as National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week at the City Council meeting on April 8.

“Stubblefield has an outstanding reputation with the Emergency Communicators Center and is highly deserving of this recognition,” Russell said.

Stubblefield joins several Emergency Communications personnel across the state who are honored as 2021 Tennessee Public Safety Telecommunicators of the Year.