Fire departments are getting creative when it comes to teaching residents about fire prevention. That’s why fire departments from across the state are joining together for the State Fire Marshal’s Front Porch Fire Prevention campaign this weekend.

On Saturday, April 17 the La Vergne Fire Department will be going door-to-door in the Lake Forest community distributing bags with activity books and educational materials to promote fire safety. All canvassers will be in official La Vergne Fire Rescue Department uniforms. They will also be helping residents fill out an online survey that will help the fire department better understand the needs of the community when it comes to fire prevention.

“Fire prevention is one of our top priorities,” says Fire Chief Ronny Beasley. “We hope that through this campaign we’ll be able to better interact with the community we serve as well as learn more about how to better prepare our citizens so they know what to do in the event of fire.”

All social distancing guidelines will be observed by fire department personnel, who will also wear masks to ensure safety for themselves and the residents. Anyone with questions can contact the La Vergne Fire Rescue Department at (615) 287-5832.