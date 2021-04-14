LFRD Joins State ‘Front Porch Fire Prevention’ Campaign

Fire departments are getting creative when it comes to teaching residents about fire prevention. That’s why fire departments from across the state are joining together for the State Fire Marshal’s Front Porch Fire Prevention campaign this weekend.

On Saturday, April 17 the La Vergne Fire Department will be going door-to-door in the Lake Forest community distributing bags with activity books and educational materials to promote fire safety. All canvassers will be in official La Vergne Fire Rescue Department uniforms. They will also be helping residents fill out an online survey that will help the fire department better understand the needs of the community when it comes to fire prevention.

“Fire prevention is one of our top priorities,” says Fire Chief Ronny Beasley. “We hope that through this campaign we’ll be able to better interact with the community we serve as well as learn more about how to better prepare our citizens so they know what to do in the event of fire.”

All social distancing guidelines will be observed by fire department personnel, who will also wear masks to ensure safety for themselves and the residents. Anyone with questions can contact the La Vergne Fire Rescue Department at (615) 287-5832.


Soltea
Improve Your Heart Health with All-Natural Soltea Daily Supplement – Click Now to Save 25% Off Your First Order
All-Natural Heart Health Supplement – Save 25% Now
Greenlight
Raise financially-smart kids with a card that lets you control how they use it.
Get a debit card for your kids, managed by you
CodeMonkey
Introducing programming games for the next generation.
Coding for kids.
Acorns
Acorns helps you grow your money. Take control with all-in-one investment, retirement, checking and more.
Get a $5 bonus when you sign up.
Brigit
Know your spending habits, anticipate overdrafts, and get up to $250. Only takes 2 minutes. No credit check.
Get your finances on track.
Grow Credit
Grow Credit is a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions while you build credit.
Start building your credit today!
Gabi
Match coverage, compare rates and save.
How to knock hundreds off your home and auto insurance in minutes
Tally
Consolidate your debt and save money while you pay it down...
Overcome your credit card debt

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here