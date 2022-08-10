Murfreesboro Detectives Looking for Two Persons of Interest in Target Theft Cases

Detectives need assistance identifying two persons of interest in two separate theft cases at Target on Old Fort Pkwy.

On July 28, $900 worth of infant clothing and other items were stolen. The shoplifters were confronted by loss prevention, so the individuals left the stolen items and fled the scene in a gray mini van.

On July 30, shoplifters approached the self-checkout and used fraudulent barcodes to purchase items. Other items were concealed in shopping bags.

If you can provide any tips on the identity of these individuals, contact Det. Ed Gorham at 629-201-5507.

MORE CRIME NEWS