BOLO: Detectives need assistance identifying three persons of interest in a theft of merchandise case.

On June 26, twelve cases of beer were stolen from Memorial Blvd. Walmart. Detectives would like to talk to the two men and the woman in the photos about the theft.

A 2015 Kia was used as the getaway car. If you know who they are, please contact Detective Shan Harris at 629-201-5536.

MORE CRIME NEWS