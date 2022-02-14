MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (February 13, 2022) – Murfreesboro Police Department Criminal Investigations Division detectives are investigating a shooting that left one man dead and a mother and son injured on Sunday, Feb. 13.

The fatal shooting victim has been identified as Brandon Lindsey, 27, of Murfreesboro. He was taken to the hospital where he died.

Murfreesboro Emergency Communications Center received a non-emergency call at 1:06 p.m. from a woman asking for an officer standby while she retrieve some personal items from the home of her former boyfriend, located in the 5300 block of Nancy Seward Drive.

While on the phone with dispatchers, shots were fired.

The preliminary investigation shows that Lindsey and the woman’s ex-boyfriend got into an altercation which led to gunfire.

The ex-boyfriend, and his mother also suffered gunshot wounds. The mother and son were taken to the hospital and treated for their injuries.

Detectives are still investigating the circumstances that lead up to the shooting.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

No charges have been filed.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective/Sergeant James Abbott at 629-201-5523.