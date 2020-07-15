Murfreesboro City Schools will open the 2020-21 school year with parents having the option of Traditional Classroom or Choice Distance Learning.

Parents will be sent additional details about both options later this week and are asked to submit their choice at least one week prior to the first day of school. Parents may change their selection at the end of the 9-week grading period.

Under the approved plan, students will return to school either in-person or through choice distance learning beginning August 10. This is a change from the previous calendar.

To best accommodate the ever-changing circumstances, MCS will begin the school year with:

Traditional (in-person) classes and Choice Distance Learning which means Pre-K through 6th grade students will attend full day classes at school with the exception of students whose parents/guardians choose the distance learning option.

A few of the many steps being taken when school opens for traditional classes include:

Temperature checks of students and staff daily

Frequent handwashing/sanitizing required

Physical distancing will be encouraged

Students will be contained to one classroom/hallway when possible

Students will have their own school supplies and manipulatives

Student desks/tables will be arranged to promote social distancing

Teachers will wear masks/face shield when 6’ social distancing is not an option

Water fountains will be utilized for filling water bottles or cups, no direct drinking

Strict cleaning protocols will be implemented throughout the day

Students will wear masks with a few exceptions

Choice Distance learning will include 6½ hours of instruction delivered live via Zoom and other on-line platforms and hard copy instruction during the traditional school day. Parents choosing this option will be sent a Parent Agreement outlining the criteria surrounding the Choice Distance learning option.

Additional details will be communicated with parents, staff and the community over the next few days.

At any point during the academic year, MCS may switch to a hybrid or all distance learning plan based on the circumstances of the pandemic.