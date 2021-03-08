Old Pinnacle Building Demolition Work (N Maple St at W College St)

Expected No Lane Closures: Monday through Friday: Site construction work continues. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

Oakland Court Development (Lokey Ave and Academy St)

Expected Road Closures: Monday through Friday: As part of the Oakland Court development, Academy St will be closed to through traffic between Palm Ct and Hembree St. Lokey Ave will also be closed at Academy St. Appropriate traffic controls and detours will be in place.

Warrior Dr Widening Project (just east of New Salem Hwy)

Expected Lane Closures: Monday through Friday, 9:00 am to 3:00 pm: City contractor will be making turn lane improvements on Warrior Dr just east of New Salem Hwy. Shoulder, storm drain and curb work continues. There will be minor lane closures and traffic interruptions. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

Highland Ave Utility Installation Work (between E Burton St and E Lytle St)

Expected Lane Closures: Monday through Friday, 8:30 am to 3:30 pm: Water Resources Department crews will be performing utility installation work on Highland Ave between E Burton St and E Lytle St. The segment of Highland Ave will be closed. Access to local residents will be kept open. Appropriate traffic controls and detours will be in place.

Atmos Energy Utility Installation Work (West Main St between Maple St and Walnut St)

Expected Lane Closures: Monday through Thursday, 7:00 pm am to 5:00 am: Atmos Energy crews will be installing gas lines along W Main St between Maple St and Walnut St. There will be lane closures and traffic interruptions. The public parking spaces on the southside of W Main St will be blocked off and will not be accessible. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

Fiber optic Installation Work (Middle Tennessee Blvd just east of S Church St/CSXT)

Expected Lane Closures: Monday through Friday, 8:30 am to 3:30 pm: Private utility crews will be fiber optic lines along and across Middle Tennessee Blvd near CSXT crossing. There will be lane closures and traffic interruptions. Appropriate traffic controls and detours will be in place.

TDOT Resurfacing Projects

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, SR 99 (New Salem Hwy) resurfacing from Cason Lane to I-24

Daily, 9AM-4PM, There will be intermittent lane closure in both directions between the intersection of Warrior Dr and the intersection of Cason Ln on SR 99 for utility and construction work. Tuesday & Wednesday, traffic signal crews will be changing over the existing traffic signals to new poles at New Salem Hwy and Barfield Rd. There will be lane closures and traffic will be managed by flagging operation. Appropriate traffic controls will be in-place.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, In-place paving on I-840

Daily, 9AM-3PM, (excluding weekends), There will be alternating lane closures on I-840 at MM 52-61 for spot milling and paving operations.