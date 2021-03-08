Smyrna Honors 2020 Lifetime Service & Young Leader Award Winners

Mike Moss, Smyrna Parks and Recreation Director, is pleased to announce Ed Gleason as the 2020 Kenneth “Coon” Victory Lifetime Service Award winner and Sandra Kamel as the 2020 Young Leader Award winner. Both individuals were honored at a modified Volunteer of the Year event held earlier this evening.

Lyle Edwin “Ed” Gleason has been a fixture in the Smyrna softball community for nearly 50 years. He began volunteering in 1972, coaching youth softball and was an advocate for the organization of the Smyrna Girls Softball League and a dedicated park for this league to play. Ed has served as a coach, umpire, and scorekeeper in youth and adult softball leagues, as well as a coach, referee, and scorekeeper in the Smyrna Girls Youth Basketball League.

“Ed was a committed volunteer for youth and adult recreational sports in the Smyrna community for the past 50 years,” shared Moss. “He embodies the volunteer spirit and continues to serve others through his church, Meals on Wheels, and as a faithful blood donor.”

The Lifetime Service Award is named after the first recipient, Kenneth “Coon” Victory. Recipients are Smyrna citizens that have distinguished themselves by years of unselfish and dedicated volunteer service to the Smyrna community.

Balancing academics and volunteer work is something Sandra Kamel does extremely well. The Stewarts Creek High School senior is involved in numerous organizations at school and in the Smyrna community, while balancing an extremely rigorous academic course load. She earned her Certified Nursing Assistant license at the age of 16 and plans to pursue a career in nursing.

“Sandra is one of the most positive, cheerful, genuine young adults I have ever met,” noted Stewarts Creek High teacher Kevin Vaughn in his nomination letter. “She embodies the concept of leadership, and I’m proud of what she has accomplished and who she has become. Perhaps more importantly, I’m excited to see how she will continue to influence our community and those around her.”

The Young Leader Award recognizes an individual under the age of 21 who is a dedicated volunteer, an exemplary student, and has completed a community service project. Both the Lifetime Service and Young Leader Awards are selected by the Smyrna Parks and Recreation Advisory Board.

Smyrna Parks and Recreation also recognized coaches, parents, businesses, and athletes for their support, dedication, and sportsmanship throughout the 2020 seasons.

“The success of recreational sports in our community is a direct reflection of the businesses, coaches, parents, and players that believe in and support the value this brings to our residents,” shared Marty Smith, Recreation Program Supervisor for the Town. “It is our privilege to celebrate their commitment.”

Winners are as follows:

Business of the Year: Thomas & Hutton

Coach of the Year: Dennis Massey

Stewardship Award: Smyrna Fastpitch League

Parent of the Year: Morgan Whittemore

Smyrna Adult Softball League Volunteer of the Year: Josh Pitto

Smyrna Baseball League Volunteer of the Year: Nick Brewer

Smyrna Baseball League Athlete of the Year: Elijah Littleton

Smyrna Fastpitch League Volunteer of the Year: Katrina Jones

Smyrna Fastpitch Athlete of the Year: Kaylin O’Neal

Smyrna Junior Basketball League Volunteer of the Year: Lane Crawley

Smyrna Junior Basketball League Athlete of the Year: Trinitee Moorman

Smyrna Youth Football League Volunteer of the Year: Michael Fain

Stones River Futbol Club Volunteer of the Year: Sarah Schmackle

Stones River Futbol Club Athlete of the Year: Colin Fleener