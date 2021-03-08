Goodwill retail stores in Middle and West Tennessee will offer wedding gowns at bargain prices during Goodwill’s Wedding Gown Weekend, March 20-21.

For the past decade, Goodwill Industries of Middle Tennessee has conducted a gown sale at a single location each year in March. This year, the sale will be held at the nonprofit’s 29 retail stores to better align with its health precautions against COVID-19. Each store will be stocked with about 20 bride’s and bridesmaid’s gowns priced from $49.99 to $299.99.

“We know that, despite concerns around the pandemic, many brides are still planning weddings — whether online, outdoors or in a smaller way than before — and we want to be part of helping brides to celebrate their special day cost-effectively and in style,” said Leisa Wamsley, Goodwill’s Vice President of Donated Goods. “We hope that by distributing our stock of donated gowns evenly across our Middle Tennessee stores and pricing them lower than in the past, we can avoid creating crowds while still making hundreds of wedding dreams come true.”

When: GOODWILL WEDDING GOWN WEEKEND

When: 9 a.m.- 8 p.m., Saturday, March 20

and 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Sunday, March 21

Where: All Goodwill Industries of Middle Tennessee Retail Stores

(Goodwill Outlets not participating)

A wide range of sizes, styles, brand names and dress lengths will be available, but selection will vary by location. The sale merchandise comes from both individual donors and local bridal shops and includes vintage, gently used and never-worn gowns. Shoes and accessories also will be available.

Goodwill employees are practicing social distancing and wearing face masks, and shoppers are asked to do the same. Goodwill’s other pandemic safety measures can be viewed at www.giveit2goodwill.org/covid-safety. Dressing rooms remain closed, so shoppers are encouraged to wear form-fitting clothing that will allow them to try on gowns in the aisle.

Shoppers must visit their local Goodwill during the sale to inspect the gowns. No information about gown types, sizes or availability will be provided by phone, and no gowns will be reserved.

Like all purchases from Goodwill, those made during Wedding Gown Weekend will benefit Goodwill’s nonprofit mission of changing lives through education, training and employment.

Information about store locations, hours, discounts and more can be found at www.giveit2goodwill.org.

