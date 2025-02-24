Murfreesboro Chief Financial Officer Names Newest City Finance Director

City of Murfreesboro Chief Financial Officer/City Recorder/Treasurer Erin Tucker has named Amanda DeRosia as City Finance Director in the Finance & Tax Department, effective Feb. 23, 2025.

“I am very pleased that Amanda DeRosia, who has served in the Finance Department for the past nine years, has accepted the promotion to Finance Director,” said Chief Financial Officer Erin Tucker. “Amanda has demonstrated a strong commitment to ensuring that the City’s financial records, including annual audit reporting, budgeting, and grant processing are accurately and timely reported. I know she will continue to be a vital asset to our City.”

DeRosia, who is a Certified Public Account (CPA), has served as Interim Finance Director/City Recorder since May 2024. DeRosia had served as Accounting Manager since May 15, 2017. The City originally hired DeRosia as an Accountant in March 2016.

During her tenure, DeRosia has helped spearhead audit preparations, accounting software upgrades, and implemented more efficient processes. DeRosia holds an accounting degree from Middle Tennessee State University along with a master’s degree in city and regional Planning from the University of Memphis and a bachelor’s degree in history from Liberty University.

The City Finance Department has demonstrated a history of upholding the highest standards in financial accounting. For 26 consecutive years the Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA) has awarded the City of Murfreesboro with the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting. The Certificate of Achievement is the highest form of recognition in governmental accounting and financial reporting. The City also participates in the GFOA’s Distinguished Budget Presentation Awards program which is the only national program in governmental budgeting. The City has received the budget presentation award for 14 conservative years.

The City Council appointed Erin Tucker as Chief Financial Officer/City Recorder/Treasurer Aug. 25, 2024, when she was promoted from Budget Director, a role she held with the City since Oct. 15, 2018. The City hired Tucker in December 2008 as Assistant City Recorder/Chief Accountant.

Prior to DeRosia serving as Interim Finance Director/City Recorder, Jennifer Brown and Melissa Wright had served as the City’s Recorder/Treasurer/Finance Director. Wright retired in 2021, after 30 years with the City.

Melanie Joy Peterson took over the role of City Clerk within the Finance Department in June 2024 after serving as Paralegal and Legal Assistant for the City.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email