OBITUARY: Jo Ann Nelson Jones

Jo Ann Nelson Jones, age 91, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, passed away on February 22, 2025, after suffering a stroke.

Jo Ann was born March 20, 1933, in McMinnville, the youngest daughter of Edna “Louise” McGee Nelson and James Cecil “J.C.” Nelson.

In addition to her parents, preceding her in death were her husband, Harry Floyd Jones, her youngest son, Jeffrey Glenn Jones, two older sisters, Evelyn Rigsby and Gladys Cantrell, and her uncle (like a brother), Allen McGee.

Surviving Jo Ann are her son, Steve Jones and wife Emily Cathcart of Watertown, her grandson, Jameson Jones and wife Krystal Jimenez, of Murfreesboro, and extended family members.

Jo Ann was called Jo by her family and friends. During high school, she and her best friend, Mary Helen, dated two Woodbury boys, Harry and B. F., also best friends. They were both determined to marry these guys, and, after graduation, they did. Harry had joined the Air Force, and she soon joined him in Denver, Colorado, where she gave birth to a son, Steve. Six months later, they settled in Murfreesboro and two years later came a second son, Jeff.

Jo Ann was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She loved her parents and older sisters who she talked to almost daily by phone. She was a consummate housewife and a great cook. Everyone will miss her scrumptious pies, especially the chocolate chiffon and the lemon méringue!

Jo helped Harry build two homes while raising two boys. After the boys were finally out of the house, Jo and Harry built a new house in the Blackman Community, where they gardened and doted on their grandson. After Harry passed, she took care of the house by herself, and took care of Jeff during his battle with cancer. After his death, her health deteriorated, and she moved to an apartment in assisted living.

The family wishes to thank the caregivers at The Bridge at Hickory Woods, and especially her private caregiver, Laura Levine of Amada Senior Services, who has been with almost her every week for the past four years.

A gathering of family and friends for Jo will be held Saturday, March 1, 2025 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Roselawn Funeral Home, 5350 NW Broad Street, Murfreesboro, Tennessee 37129. Following the gathering of family and friends will be a graveside service to celebrate at 1:00 PM at Roselawn Memorial Gardens, 5350 NW Broad St, Murfreesboro, Tennessee 37129. https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/murfreesboro-tn

Memorials may be made to the charity of your choice.

