The MTSU Honors College, Office of Admissions and various departments across campus are collaborating for the annual Presidents’ Day Open House.

The daylong event is scheduled for Presidents Day, Monday, Feb. 17, for high school and transfer students across the region and beyond. Registration is open now at www.mtsu.edu/rsvp.

The Honors College offers personalized teaching, smaller classes and a competitive edge in a more interactive learning environment for high-ability scholars.

Attendees can take advantage of the opportunity to meet people who can answer questions and show them the campus and its academic departments while also meeting current Honors students, financial aid and scholarship staff and academic advisers.

To learn more about the open house, including parking in the Rutherford Boulevard lot, registration and the day’s schedule, visit https://www.mtsu.edu/honors/honors_openhouse.php.

Honors College Dean John Vile called the open house “one of the highlights of our year.”

“It’s a time where most students know where they’ve applied and where they’ve been accepted,” he added. “A lot of them already know if they’ve received scholarships. And if MTSU is in the mix, which we hope it is, it’s a good time to take a final look, talk to some professors, meet some students here and get introduced to the program.”

Information sessions and optional tours and activities highlight the day for guests considering MTSU and the Honors College.

“We usually have some special events like a science demonstration or a mock trial competition,” Vile added. “I’ll have one event with all 500 or 600 students. We just give them a general overview of the Honors College. Most of their visit is going around to the individual colleges.”

Vile said the Honors College again plans a Presidents’ Day quiz, with several scholarships awarded to prospective students who perform exceptionally well with their presidential knowledge.

High school students qualify for the Honors College with an ACT of 25 or higher and 3.5 GPA. Transfers qualify with a 3.25 GPA after 12 hours of college credit.

The college offers Buchanan and Transfer Fellowships. It features an award-winning arts and literary magazine and Honors credits for study abroad, the Governor’s School, advanced placement and International Baccalaureate.

For more information, call 615-898-2152.

Admissions and campus departments also are preparing for True Blue Preview events set for Saturday, Feb. 22, and Saturday, March 21. Registration is open for both dates at www.mtsu.edu/rsvp.

MTSU has more than 300 combined undergraduate and graduate programs.