Smyrna Fire Department (SFD) recently received a grant from Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation to purchase three Mobile LED Light Towers.

“Smyrna Fire Department is grateful for the support of Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation,” shared Chief Bill Culbertson. “Illuminating the entire scene of an accident will mitigate the risk of injury to our personnel.”

Smyrna Fire and Police Departments plan to use the lighting when responding to a variety of incidents. Appropriately lighting the scene allows personnel to respond effectively and to alert citizens—particularly motorists—that personnel are on the roadway.

Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation was founded in 2005 in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina. Its mission is to impact the lifesaving capabilities, and the lives, of local heroes and communities. This is the second grant SFD has received from the foundation. $8,516 was awarded in 2011 for the purchase of four gas monitors to have on every front-line apparatus.