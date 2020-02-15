The Center for the Arts continues its 25th season with Elton John and Tim Rice’s Aida. The production runs through Sunday, February 23. This beautiful musical is an epic tale of love and betrayal in ancient Egypt.

“I am excited to bring this story of star-crossed lovers to the Center’s stage,” says director Keri Boe. “The cast brings the already amazing music and story to a whole new level. It has been an honor to collaborate with my incredibly talented production team. We are all thrilled to share the beauty that is Aida with audiences.”

Elton John and Tim Rice’s Aida is a tale of love, loyalty and betrayal centering around the love triangle between Aida (MTSU student Miya Burt), a Nubian princess stolen from her country, Amneris (Aurora Boe), the Pharoah’s daughter, and Radames (Tucker Young), an Egyptian soldier betrothed to Amneris. As their forbidden love grows deeper, Aida is forced to find the balance between her love for Radames, and her responsibility to lead her people. Elton John and Tim Rice’s AIDA features amazing music, dramatic dance sequences, and a love story that will touch the hearts of everyone.

Elton John and Tim Rice’s Aida is the winner of the 2000 Tony Awards for Best Original Score, Best Actress, Best Scenic Design, and Best Lighting.

Elton John and Tim Rice’s Aida is generously sponsored by Middle Tennessee Electric Membership Corporation.

Tickets start at $14 and are currently on sale at boroarts.org, by calling 615-904-ARTS (2787), or at the Center for the Arts Box Office, 110 West College Street, in downtown Murfreesboro.

Rated PG.

REMAINING PERFORMANCE DATES:

Sat, Feb 15th, 2020 at 7:30 pm

Sun, Feb 16th, 2020 at 2:00 pm

Fri, Feb 21st, 2020 at 7:30 pm

Sat, Feb 22nd, 2020 at 7:30 pm

Sun, Feb 23rd, 2020 at 2:00 pm