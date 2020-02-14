Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office

A boyfriend pleaded guilty Thursday to killing his girlfriend after an argument in 2017 at their Bell Buckle home, a Rutherford County Sheriff’s sergeant said.

Victim Carly Hassett, 29, died when fatally shot by Jared Partin, 36, both of Millersburg Road on March 1, 2017, said Detective Sgt. Steve Craig, who investigated the murder.

Partin pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

Circuit Court Judge David Bragg sentenced Partin to 15 years in prison after accepting a plea agreement presented by Assistant District Attorney Paul Newman and attorney Scott Kimberly. Partin must serve 100 percent of the sentence.

Craig said the couple experienced ongoing domestic issues and drug use in their home.

“During the course of an argument, he brandished a shotgun and shot her, resulting in her death,” Craig said. “After he shot her, he moved her body in a vehicle and wrecked” into a neighbor’s fence.”

Neighbors called for help after finding Hassett’s body in the car. When deputies arrived, Partin ran away. Patrol deputies quickly apprehended Partin.

Craig charged Partin later that night. Partin remained in custody since his arrest.

“I appreciate the information from the community, Rutherford County Emergency Medical Service and patrol deputies,” Craig said.

