MTSU Students Prepare 15K Meals To Combat Food Scarcity

Middle Tennessee State University’s Student Government Association and the Student Organizations and Service Office partnered with Meals of Hope this week to package thousands of meals for students and families in need on campus and beyond.

More than 80 MTSU students from throughout the campus assisted in packing 15,000 meals filled with a variety of nonperishable items as part of the university’s annual Big Event community service project. The event is held each year to provide Blue Raider students an opportunity to participate in “one big day of service.”

Organizers said most of the meals will be donated to the MTSU Student Food Pantry and the remainder will be donated to Nourish Food Bank. With no intervention, over 10% of Tennessee residents will face food scarcity this year.

MTSU started its Student Food Pantry in 2012. Learn more about the pantry and how you can help at https://mtsu.edu/foodpantry/.