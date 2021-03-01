Beginning Thursday, Feb. 25, the MTSU School of Nursing, in partnership with the Rutherford County Health Department, will join the State Farm Operations Center as a site for eligible Rutherford County residents to receive free COVID-19 Moderna vaccines.

The MTSU site will offer vaccines — by appointment only — on Thursdays and Saturdays in Cason-Kennedy Nursing Building, 610 Champion Way, in the heart of the MTSU campus. To find CKNB and nearby parking, go here.

Parking for the vaccine clinic will be in the Nursing Lot just north of the CKNB. Signage will go up this week to help community residents locate CKNB when coming for their vaccines.

Again, appointments will be required and only persons meeting current state protocols for eligibility will be permitted to use the MTSU vaccination center.

Eligibility screening and appointment scheduling will be conducted by the Tennessee Department of Health, using the same protocols currently in place at the State Farm site.

Rutherford County is now vaccinating individuals in the 1a1, 1a2, and 1b risk phases as well as individuals ages 65 and older.

Visit https://health.rutherfordcountytn.gov/testing.html for updated information on COVID-19 testing and vaccination locations. Eligible persons may request an appointment by calling the Rutherford County COVID-19 Vaccine Call Center at 615-898-7997 between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday or 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday.

Alternatively, they can call the state scheduling center at 866-442-5301 or complete a form online at https://vaccinate.tn.gov.

MTSU Health Services is also in the beginning stages of seeking clearance to become a vaccination site specific to MTSU faculty, staff, and students, said Rick Chapman, Health Services director.

Additional information will be announced in the coming weeks as those plans are solidified. Chapman said those in the campus community should watch their MTSU emails for more details.