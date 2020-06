Detectives need your help identifying the man who robbed the 99 Cent Discount Beer & Tobacco Store on Memorial Blvd. around 6:36 p.m. (6/22/20).

The man entered the store, pointed a handgun at the clerk and demanded money. He then tried unsuccessfully to lock the clerk in the bathroom. The robber fled the scene in a tan or gold Toyota Sienna minivan.

He is considered armed and dangerous. If you have any helpful information, please contact Det. Richard Presley at 629.201.5615.

