Murfreesboro Police Department detectives are investigating what led to the shooting death of a Murfreesboro man on E. Northfield Blvd. Sunday, May 17.

Officers were dispatched to the 700 block of E. Northfield Blvd. for an unresponsive man at 5:03 this morning. Officers found a 46-year-old man, with a gunshot wound, behind a duplex.

Personnel with Rutherford County Emergency Medical Services pronounced him deceased.

This is an active and on-going investigation. Anyone with any helpful information, please contact Detective Cody Thomas at (629) 201-5537.

MORE CRIME NEWS