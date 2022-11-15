MIssing Person: Stephanie Whittenberg and her Juvenile Son

Stephanie Whittenberg, 29, and her juvenile son were reported missing by a family member on September 8.

Whittenberg may be in the company of her boyfriend James Primm. She has reached out to detectives by phone, but face-to-face contact has yet to be made. Therefore, Whittenberg and her son are still listed in the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) database as missing.

If you see Whittenberg and her son, or know where they are, please notify Det. Julia Cox with the Murfreesboro Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at (629) 201-5514.