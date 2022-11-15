Blue Raiders Soccer Sign Five New Members to its 2023 Class

The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders added five signees to its 2023 recruiting class on last Wednesday’s National Signing Day.

Forwards Kadence Krempges and Skylar Williams, midfielders Presley Morales and Olivia Norton and defender Sadie Sterbenz each signed their National Letters of Intent to become Blue Raider student-athletes and join the 2023 season roster.

Krempges joins the Blue Raiders from Mt. Vernon High School in Springfield, Mo. Mt. Vernon does not sponsor soccer, but Krempges played club soccer for Sporting Springfield Juventus under coaches Justin Hawkins and Vernon Croft. The honor roll student also lettered in high school basketball and track & field. She chose to become a Blue Raider because it felt like home when visiting and felt supported from the coaches and student-athletes.

“Kadence is a quick striker with a great work ethic. She can play anywhere across the front line and is a good finisher in and around the box,” said Middle Tennessee head coach Aston Rhoden.

Williams will join the Blue Raiders from Southern High School in West River, Md. She played high school soccer under coach Brooke Walsh and competed in club for Maryland United FC under coach Harry Canellakis. In addition to being named to the All-County and All-State teams, Williams is also an honor roll student. She cited the welcoming environment, paired with the academics and competitive athletics for choosing Middle Tennessee. She plans to study business, with the goal of starting her own business.

“Skylar is a versatile player with incredible fitness, pace, and work rate. She can play anywhere but operates best as a wide forward and attacking midfielder. Her flexibility will give us more options in the attack and midfield blocks,” Rhoden said.

Morales joins the Blue Raiders from Marietta, Ga., where she played for Pope High School. Morales earned letters in varsity soccer as well as flag football, while also competing in club soccer for Southern Soccer Academy under coach Brad Mitchum. Morales was an honor roll student across all four years of high school. Morales cited relationship she formed with the players and coaches as a reason for picking Middle Tennessee, while also enjoying the Murfreesboro campus.

“Presley is a very creative player who can unlock opposing defenses with dribble and pass penetration. She plays well in the final third and is a good finisher in and around the box,” said Rhoden.

Norton joins the Blue Raiders from Decatur, Ga., where she played at Decatur High School under coach Doug Altizer, until transferring to Capstone Academy as a senior. Norton has also played for Southern Soccer Academy under Mitchum and Jordan Davis. She was drawn to Middle Tennessee immediately upon speaking with the coaching staff, citing the program’s on-field playing style and the school campus. In addition to soccer, Norton can water ski, slalom ski, surf, and play classical piano.

“Olivia is a traditional box to box midfielder. She has a high technical proficiency, a keen tactical awareness, and has incredible fitness. She will certainly improve our options in midfield,” Rhoden said.

Sterbenz joins the Blue Raiders from Benet Academy in Lisle, Ill. Sterbenz earned four varsity soccer letters under coach Gerard Oconer, while also playing varsity basketball. She has played club soccer for Eclipse Select Soccer each of the past 12 years, currently under coach Mike Nesci. Sterbenz has been an honor roll student each year throughout high school. She picked the program because of the family atmosphere and the Tennessee weather.

“Sadie is a versatile defender can play anywhere across the backline. She’s dominant in the air, plays both feet and is a physical presence in the back. Sadie’s versatility will give us additional flexibility in the back,” said Rhoden.

