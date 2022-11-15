Vanderbilt Quarterback Mike Wright Named SEC Offensive Player of the Week

From VUCommodores.com

After leading the Vanderbilt football team to a 24-21 victory over No. 24 Kentucky, quarterback Mike Wright has been named SEC Offensive Player of the Week.

Wright posted a QBR of 94.6 while throwing for 184 yards and a touchdown and also running for 126 yards and a score in the win over Kentucky. It was Vanderbilt’s first SEC win since Oct. 19, 2019, while it also marked the first SEC road win in 16 tries.

Wright and running back Ray Davis became the first Vandy duo to each exceed 100 rushing yards in the same game against an FBS team since 2002, while the 246 rushing yards as a team were the most since 2011.

With the honor, Wright is the first Vanderbilt player to win SEC Offensive Player of the Week since Kyle Shurmur collected the honor in the final week of the 2018 season. It marks the third weekly award from the SEC for the Commodores in 2022, following Freshman of the Week honors for AJ Swann (Sept. 19) and Jayden McGowan (Sept. 5).

The three weekly award wins mark the most for Vandy since the 2018 season.

In addition to the SEC honor, Wright was selected as one of eight Manning Award Stars of the Week. The Manning Award, sponsored by the Allstate Sugar Bowl, chooses eight quarterbacks per week to compete in a fan vote to be named Manning Award Quarterback of the Week. Fans can vote for Wright here.