Missing Person BOLO: Isaiah Uriah Isom, 39, was last seen on September 2, 2022, at 11:45 p.m. near the 1200 block of Sloan Street.

He is known to be driving a yellow 2003 Dodge Sprinter with TN tag 22924CP. Isom has a medical condition and may be without his medication.

The 39-year-old has been entered into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) database as a missing person. Call Det. Doug Arrington at 629.201.5522 if you know Isom’s whereabouts.