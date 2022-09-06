Tuesday, September 6, 2022
WEATHER 9-6-7,2022 Rain Returns , Foggy Wednesday

Clark Shelton
Today
A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. West wind around 5 mph. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8pm. Patchy fog after 2am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. West northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Wednesday
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Patchy fog before 8am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 85. Light north wind becoming north northeast 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

