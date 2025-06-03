Missing Person: 29-year-old Jordan Summer-Brown

Murfreesboro Police are asking for the public’s help in locating 29-year-old Jordan Ruth Summer-Brown, who was reported missing by her brother. He told police he hasn’t spoken to her in two years.

Summer-Brown is described as 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighing approximately 130 pounds. She was last known to be in Saginaw, Michigan, and may be experiencing homelessness.

At this time, police say there is nothing suspicious about her disappearance. She has been entered into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) as a missing person.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Justin Fugate with the Murfreesboro Police Department at 629-201-5635.

