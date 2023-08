Dava’Yah La’Shae Martin, 17, was reported missing by her mother on August 13.

Martin was last seen on Aug. 12 at a relative’s home in the Rutherford Point Circle area of La Vergne.

She has been entered into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) database as missing.

If anyone sees Dava’Yah Martin or know where she can be located, please contact Detective James Wilkinson at 629-201-5612.