Missing 7-Year-Old Found Unresponsive in Pool in Nashville

A coordinated search effort between Hermitage Precinct officers and MNPD aviation led to discovery of a missing 7-year-old girl.

On Sunday morning, the girl was found unresponsive in a pool near a family member’s home on Village Green Drive. The girl did not survive, despite officers jumping into the water, pulling her from the pool, and beginning resuscitation efforts.

The child, who walked away from the residence around 5:40 a.m., went through a fence before attempting to swim in the pool in the 8-foot-deep end. Her family reported her missing around 6 a.m. Sunday.