MPD Encourages Drivers to ‘Look Twice’ After Two Recent Crashes Involving SUVs and Motorcycles

The Murfreesboro Police Department Uniformed Traffic Division supervisors are encouraging drivers to look twice for motorcycles after two near-fatal wrecks only two-days apart.

“Looking twice for motorcycles can save a life,” said Traffic Division Lieutenant Greg Walker. “It’s crucial for drivers to be aware of their surroundings and share the road responsibly to prevent a tragedy.”

The latest crash happened on New Salem Hwy (Hwy 99) near the intersection of Weston Blvd. on Sunday, July 2.

The preliminary investigation indicates a 29-year-old driver of an Infiniti QX60 failed to yield to the motorcycle causing the bike to crash into SUV. The 31-year-old motorcycle driver was seriously injured. He was flown to the Vanderbilt Medical Center aboard a LifeFlight helicopter. He is in critical condition.

The other crash involving a SUV and motorcycle occurred at the intersection of Veterans Pkwy. and Armstrong Valley Road on Friday, June 30.

The preliminary investigation shows a 16-year-old driver of a BMW X3 was at a stop sign at Armstrong Valley Road and drove into the path of the motorcycle as she attempted to cross Veterans Pkwy. Investigators are also looking into the possibility of the teen’s vision being obstructed by a utility truck parked at the intersection. The 54-year-old motorcycle rider was also seriously injured. He too was flown to Vanderbilt Medical Center via a LifeFlight helicopter. He is in critical condition.

Both motorcycle riders were wearing Department of Transportation approved helmets.

“Drivers often forget that motorcycles are sharing the road with them, and it only takes one careless action, like failure to yield, that can end in a potential life-changing event,” Walker said.

Both wrecks are being investigated by the Fatal Accident Crash Team (FACT).

MPD traffic unit, along with members of the Rutherford County Traffic Safety Task Force will be conducting an upcoming traffic saturation in the Veterans Pkwy area and other high crash. Officers will be looking for drivers who fail to yield or fail to obey a stop sign or a traffic signal.