Middle Tennessee’s Devyn Curtis Selected for 2022 Freshman All-American Team

The 2022 College Football Freshman All-American Team was announced Tuesday and Middle Tennessee’s Devyn Curtis was chosen for the Third Team. The honorees included both true freshmen and redshirt freshmen nationally.

Curtis, a linebacker from nearby Nashville, Tenn., has turned in a solid season in his first campaign as a full-time starter. He ended the regular season fifth on the team with 50 total stops to go with two tackles for loss, a sack, a fumble recovery and one forced fumble.

An 11-game starter this year, Curtis was second among all linebackers with 504 snaps played. In a critical game against Charlotte, the freshman registered six tackles to go with a sack, a forced fumble and a pass breakup.

Curtis becomes the eighth Freshman All-American in school history and the seventh under Rick Stockstill. He is the first on the defensive side of the ball since Kevin Byard in 2012.

