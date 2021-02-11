As colder temperatures settle in this weekend, Middle Tennessee Electric (MTE) offers some simple energy-efficiency tips to help members manage their energy costs.

Set your heating system’s thermostat to 68oF. You can add 3% to your electric bill for each degree above 68oF.

Lower your water heater temperature to 120oF and reduce hot water use by taking shorter showers and using cold water for laundry whenever possible.

Turn off lights, televisions and computers when not in use.

Seal leaks around windows and doors. You can also use cardboard, plastic, or blankets to minimize heat loss.

Leave drapes or blinds open during sunny winter days to allow the sun’s rays to warm the house, but close them at night to help insulate your home.

Clean refrigerator coils and set the temperature to 36o to 39oF and the freezer to 0o to 5oF.

When your ﬁreplace isn’t in use, make sure to keep the damper closed. Leaving it open allows cold air to ﬂow into your home, almost as if you had a window open. Just remember to open it before lighting your next ﬁre.

Rotate the direction of your ceiling fans so that the blades rotate clockwise during the winter. This pulls cold air up and helps push warm air back down to you, as warm air naturally rises to the ceiling. The fan should run at the lowest speed.

Replace filters and keep your heating and air conditioning equipment clean and well maintained. A dirty filter will slow down airflow and make the system work harder to keep you warm.

Air dry dishes instead of using the dishwasher’s heat drying options.

