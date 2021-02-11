7 Places to Share Dessert with Your Valentine

There is nothing quite so romantic as sharing a dessert and maybe a glass of champagne with your special someone for Valentine’s Day. Here are seven restaurants in Rutherford County that have desserts you will long to share.
1. The Alley on Main
223 West Main Street
Murfreesboro, Tennessee
Phone: (615) 203-3498
Website: http://www.alleyonmain.com/
Hours: Monday through Thursday, 11:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m.
Friday and Saturday, 11:00 a.m. until 10:00 p.m.
Closed Sunday
Known for their relaxed dining, and a local favorite. The Alley specializes in steaks, seafood, pastas, and homemade desserts. This is also the place to come for a great dessert, like their carrot cake or fresh churned vanilla ice cream blended with caramel, kosher salt, and Cooper’s Craft Bourbon. Tasty alone or with some chocolate sauce drizzled over the top. It is a little bite of love.
2. Bonefish Grill
505 N Thompson Lane
Murfreesboro, Tennessee
Phone: (615) 217-1883
Website: bonefishgrill.com
Hours: Monday through Thursday, 11:00 a.m. until 10:00 p.m.
Friday and Saturday, 11:00 a.m. until 11:00 p.m.
Sunday, 11:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m.
Best known as the place to go in Murfreesboro for great seafood and steaks, they also offer many tempting desserts, including Jen’s Jamaican Coconut Pie. It is decadently made with sweetened coconut, heavy cream, and rich rum sauce. If you want to skip the restaurant this year, they offer a version online that can be made home, click here.
3. Chop House
541 North Thompson Lane
Murfreesboro, Tennessee
Phone: (615) 849-9339
Website: https://thechophouse.com/murfreesboro-steakhouse.html
Hours: Sunday through Thursday, 11:00 a.m. until 10:00 p.m.
Friday and Saturday, 11:00 a.m. until 11:00 p.m.
A great place to go for steak, they also can make lots of things those on gluten free diets can eat. But their relatively new cinnamon sugar beignets are served warm with chocolate and cream cheese dipping sauces. As one comment on Facebook said, simply irresistible!
4. Five Senses
1602 West Northfield Boulevard, Suite 515
Murfreesboro, Tennessee
Phone: (615) 867-4155
Website: fivesensesdining.com
Hours: Monday through Thursday, 5:30 p.m. until 9:30 p.m.
Friday and Saturday, 5:30 p.m. until 10:00 p.m.
If Mitchell Murfree has whipped it up, it is bound to be amazing. This Valentine’s Day Weekend, Five Senses will be creating a special three course dinner for two. With several mouth-watering choices for each course. One of the dessert options is Chocolate Panna Cotta with Brass Horn Coffee anglaise, candied walnuts, and shortbread crumble.
5. The Goat
2355 Adwell Street
Murfreesboro, Tennnessee
Phone: (615) 203-8245
Website: https://www.lcgoat.com/murfreesboro
Hours: Monday through Saturday, 11:00 a.m. until 2:30 a.m.
Sunday, 11:00 a.m. until 12:000 a.m.
Located at the LC Murfreesboro, a complex of apartment buildings and townhomes, The Goat is an upscale pizza and burger joint. There are lots of other goodies on the menu, including their Guinness Chocolate Pie. It is made from dark chocolate, Guinness stout, vanilla wafer crust, whipped cream, and a drizzle of Guinness syrup.
6. Hickory Falls
999 Industrial Boulevard
Smyrna, Tennessee
Phone: (615) 459-3900
Website: http://www.hickoryfallsrestaurant.com/
Hours: Monday through Saturday, 11:00 a.m. until 10:00p.m.
Sunday, 11:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m.
Located off of Sam Ridley Parkway near the Target Shopping Center, they serve steak, seafood, pasta, ribs, and burgers. It is a good old American food place, with a nice moist and wicked-good carrot cake just dripping in cream cheese icing and four layer chocolate cake. Said one visitor, “Walking in, it just smells so good…The soft rolls started us off and the carrot cake was the best.”
7. The Red Bicycle
1733 Saint Andrews Drive
Murfreesboro, Tennessee
Phone: (615) 900-3627
Website: https://www.rbmurfreesboro.com/
Hours: Monday through Friday, 7:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m.
Saturday and Sunday, 8:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.
Known in for their great crepes, The Red Bicycle in Murfreesboro has added burgers, tacos, and sandwiches. It is the Funky Monkey Crepe that you want to share with on Valentine’s Day. It is a made from scratch crepe, drizzled with Nutella, peanut butter, walnuts, and powdered sugar. It is great with a banana.