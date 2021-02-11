7 Places to Share Dessert with Your Valentine

1. The Alley on Main

223 West Main Street

Murfreesboro, Tennessee

Phone: (615) 203-3498

Website: http://www.alleyonmain.com/

Hours: Monday through Thursday, 11:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m.

Friday and Saturday, 11:00 a.m. until 10:00 p.m.

Closed Sunday

Known for their relaxed dining, and a local favorite. The Alley specializes in steaks, seafood, pastas, and homemade desserts. This is also the place to come for a great dessert, like their carrot cake or fresh churned vanilla ice cream blended with caramel, kosher salt, and Cooper’s Craft Bourbon. Tasty alone or with some chocolate sauce drizzled over the top. It is a little bite of love.