MFRD Respond to Apartment Building Fire

The Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department (MFRD) responded to a fire at an apartment complex on Thompson Lane shortly after 5 p.m. Wednesday. Crews arrived at the scene to find smoke on the fourth floor of the building.

According to MFRD firefighters, the fire appeared to have originated on the stove in a kitchen within one of the units. Firefighters promptly evacuated the building and contained the blaze before it could spread further.

The fire was extinguished swiftly, and no injuries were reported.

