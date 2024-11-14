Dutch Bros Gets Groovy with New Holiday Cups

Ready to deck the halls and jam to some merry & bright tunes? Dutch Bros is too! Take a sneak peek at Dutch Bros’ new holiday cup designs that will get everyone feeling groovy and bright! Dressed in red, white and green, each one is wrapped with Dutch Luv and sprink’d with joy!

“Along with the holly jolly flavors in every cup, our festive Dutch Bros holiday designs add an extra dash of cheer for our customers,” said Mady McNeill, Senior Designer at Dutch Bros. “This year’s design captures the nostalgic essence of Dutch Bros and the holiday season, remixed with upbeat shop music vibes and funky touches like disco balls and bold patterns.”

This year, Dutch Bros is gifting everyone a special holiday cup design, including kids and dogs! The kids’ cups bring holiday magic to life with decorated characters. The Dutch Pup™ Cup makes canine wishes come true with bones, furry friends and more.

For a limited time, enjoy your fave Dutch Bros drink in 6 different Dutchmas-coded cups featuring seasonal staples like snowflakes, candy canes, ornaments (hint, hint) and Christmas lights!

Embodying the spirit of the season and Dutch Bros passion for music, this year’s design include:

Sleigh All Day

Windmill Wonderland

Groovy and Bright

Holly Jolly Vibes

Merry and Stoked

Rockin Around Dutch Bros

Source: Dutch Bros

