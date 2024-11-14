Belmont Releases 2025 Baseball Schedule

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The Belmont University Baseball team released their 2025 schedule Tuesday.

The Bruins will play 27 home games at E.S. Rose Park in the upcoming season. Belmont went 26-32 in the 2024 campaign and returned to the MVC Baseball Championship. Head Coach Dave Jarvis enters his 28th season leading the Bruins, assisted by A.J. Gaura , Jason Stein and Will Craig .

The schedule features a collection of tradition-rich programs and teams with success in the postseason. Belmont will face seven teams that finished top 100 in RPI last season, including five teams that played in the 2023 NCAA Regionals and three NCAA Super Regional participants. SEC members Kentucky and Tennessee reached the 2023 College World Series, with the Volunteers being crowned the 2023 NCAA Baseball National Champion.

The Bruins will open the season on the road at Georgia State on Feb. 14-16. The teams will face off for the first time since 2005, when both teams were Atlantic Sun Conference members.

The first weekend series at E.S. Rose Park features Kentucky on Feb. 21-23. The Wildcats are coming off the program’s first College World Series appearance and have made the NCAA Tournament in three consecutive seasons.

Following midweek action against Lipscomb, Notre Dame will travel to the Music City for a weekend series from Feb. 28 to March 2.

Other notable non-conference opponents include a three-game series with Little Rock, hosting Butler in a three-game series, facing Nashville foe Vanderbilt, and two games against MTSU, North Alabama and UT-Martin. The Bruins will play their final non-conference game on May 13 against the reigning national champion Tennessee Volunteers.

The Battle of the Boulevard rivalry with Lipscomb will begin down Belmont Boulevard on Feb. 25. The Bruins will host the Bisons on March 25 at E.S. Rose Park.

Belmont begins MVC play against Illinois State at home on March 21-23. Other home MVC opponents include Indiana State, Valparaiso and Murray State. The Bruins will travel to Missouri State, Bradley, Southern Illinois, Evansville and UIC during the conference slate.

The 2025 MVC Baseball Championship will take place on May 20-15 in Normal, Ill. All games will be played at Duffy Bass Stadium on the campus of Illinois State.

The weekend series against Kentucky (Feb. 21-23) and Notre Dame (Feb. 28 – March 2) will be ticket games. Information regarding presale dates and ticket prices will be announced on belmontbruins.com and on the team’s social media accounts.

Source: Belmont

