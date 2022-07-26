Mega Millions Jackpot Upped to $830 Million for Tonight’s Drawing

The excitement continues to build as strong sales have pushed the estimated Mega Millions® jackpot for tonight’s drawing to $830 million, with a cash value of $487.9 million.

If won, it will be the third largest Mega Millions jackpot prize in the game’s 20-year history. The largest Mega Millions jackpot was $1.537 billion on October 23, 2018. That winning ticket was sold in South Carolina, and it remains the world’s largest lottery prize ever won on a single ticket. There has been one other billion-dollar Mega Millions jackpot, a $1.050 billion prize won by a group of four players in Michigan on January 22, 2021.

In the 28 drawings since the jackpot was last won in Tennessee on April 15, there have been almost 21.4 million winning tickets at all prize levels, including 33 worth $1 million or more. Those big prizes have been won in 17 states across the country: Arizona, Arkansas, California, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas and Virginia.

Four Mega Millions jackpots have been won to date in 2022, in California, New York, Minnesota and Tennessee.

Mega Millions jackpots start at $20 million and grow based on game sales and interest rates. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 303 million.

Mega Millions tickets are $2. In most jurisdictions, players can add the Megaplier for an additional $1 to multiply their non-jackpot prizes. Drawings are conducted at 11 p.m. Eastern Time on Tuesdays and Fridays in Atlanta, Georgia.

Mega Millions tickets are sold in 45 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Drawings are held each Tuesday and Friday. Half of the proceeds from the sale of each Mega Millions ticket remains in the state where the ticket was sold, where the money supports lottery beneficiaries and retailer commissions. Lottery revenues are allocated differently in each jurisdiction.

The top Mega Millions jackpots to date: