The Golden Arches is celebrating self-love and all the singles out there with a chance to win a year’s worth of Free McDoubles from McDonald’s.

With this new social media giveaway, it’s only available to select cities within a 50-mile radius: Bowling Green, KY, Chattanooga and Nashville, and Huntsville, AL.

Win a Double! giveaway is simple. Only one entry per person. Nominate a single friend, family member, best friend, including yourself who you think deserves a year’s worth of FREE McDoubles. It began Friday, Feb. 12 and runs until Feb. 15 at 11:59 p.m.

Three winners will be selected at random and announced the following day. Find the link below to register here: https://forms.gle/ Yv7GEz1wjT9qDsBx9