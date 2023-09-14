MaxPreps High School Football Rankings – September 12, 2023

Throughout the high school football season, MaxPreps updates its high school football rankings.

Below, we have shared the Middle Tennessee schools that MaxPreps has ranked in the Top 25 of their high school football rankings.

Latest update: September 12, 2023

#2. Lipscomb Academy – Nashville

#7. Oakland – Murfreesboro

#9. Brentwood

#10. Pearl-Cohn – Nashville

#11. Father Ryan – Nashville

#13. Christ Presbyterian Academy – Nashville

#14. Ensworth – Nashville

#19. Franklin Road Academy – Nashville

#25. Centennial – Franklin

MaxPreps State Computer Rankings Explained

MaxPreps does not poll coaches, sportswriters or fans. Nor does its staff make any judgments on the merits of any individual team. Prior season history, school size and comments on message boards are not considered in the MaxPreps Computer Rankings.

The system utilizes the huge number of game results stored in the MaxPreps database. Generally, the more a team wins, the higher the ranking. However, the system takes into account quality wins (against other highly ranked opponents) and strength of schedule.

For example, a team’s ranking is hurt more by losing to a team that is ranked below them than a team ranked ahead.

Other factors that will affect the rankings are times when MaxPreps has incomplete or inaccurate information.

Playoff wins are weighted higher than regular season games.