Mark Your Calendar for the Friends of Smyrna Library Local Author Fair

Come join Friends of Smyrna Library to meet these 18 Rutherford County authors who have signed up to participate in the FOSL Local Author Fair on October 29, 2022 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Smyrna Public Library located at 400 Enon Springs Rd. West Smyrna, TN 37167.

There will be a live Panel Discussion featuring 18 of Rutherford County’s Local Authors!

Here you will learn more about the Local Authors and how they began writing and what excites them about writing. The panel discussion will be moderated by a Friends of Smyrna Library Board Member.

Following the panel discussion, the participating authors will have individual displays of their books towards the back of the library for attendees to check out and even purchase if they are so inclined.

• The Local Authors’ books range in price from $10.00 to $35.00.

• All authors accept cash payments.

• Most authors also accept other forms of payment including:

• Check, Credit Card, PayPal, Venmo, Cash App, Zelle, Google/Apple Pay

• (Please Note: Friends of Smyrna Library and Smyrna Public Library are unable to provide change for cash.)

