Saturday, October 15, 2022
News

Amber Alert Update:16-Year-Old Aubrea Branham Found Safe

Andrea Hinds
Andrea Hinds
UPDATE: Aubrea Branham was safely located Saturday morning in Murfreesboro.

Original Story:

An AMBER Alert has been issued for 16-year-old Aubrea Branham, on behalf of the Wilson Co Sheriff’s Office.

Aubrea is 5’3”, weighs 125 lbs, has brown hair, blue eyes.

She has a diagnosed medical condition. There is no known clothing description or direction of travel.

Aubrea may be with 35-year-old Hilario Fuentes. Fuentes is wanted by Wilson Co Sherrif’s Office for Contributing to Delinquency of a Minor and Solicitation of a Minor.

hilario fuentes

Fuentes is white/ Hispanic, 5’8”, 136 lbs. He has black hair, brown eyes.

If you have information about the whereabouts of Aubrea Branham or Fuentes, please call Wilson Co SO at 615-444-1412. Or, call TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

 

Andrea Hinds
Andrea is a “unicorn,” born and raised in Nashville, Tennessee. With a passion for words and story telling, she enjoys bringing stories to the Middle Tennessee community.
