Looking for Something to Stream? Here are the Top Titles this Week – October, 10th, 2022

Reelgood published its Top 10 Titles in Streaming for this week.
Here are some highlights from this week.
- AMC+’s adaptation of the 1994 movie Interview with the Vampire ranks #1 on this week’s streaming chart, followed by the movie Luckiest Girl Alive.
- New on the list is The Midnight Club at #6, Hellraiser at #9 and streaming on Hulu.
- The adaptation of Stephen King’s book, Mr. Harrigan’s Phone, at #10.
Here are the top streaming titles this week.
- Interview with the Vampire- AMC+
- Luckiest Girl Alive – Netflix
- Dahmer-Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story – Netflix
- Hocus Pocus 2- Disney +
- Andor- Disney +
- The Midnight Club- Netflix
- House of the Dragon- HBO Max
- The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power- Prime Video
- Hellraiser – Hulu
- Mr. Harrigan’s Phone- Netflix