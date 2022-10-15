Saturday, October 15, 2022
No menu items!
x
HomeEntertainmentLooking for Something to Stream? Here are the Top Titles this Week...
EntertainmentFeaturedLocal Living

Looking for Something to Stream? Here are the Top Titles this Week – October, 10th, 2022

Donna Vissman
By Donna Vissman
0
1
photo from Reelgood

Reelgood published its Top 10 Titles in Streaming for this week.

Here are some highlights from this week.

  • AMC+’s adaptation of the 1994 movie Interview with the Vampire ranks #1 on this week’s streaming chart, followed by the movie Luckiest Girl Alive.
  • New on the list is The Midnight Club at #6, Hellraiser at #9 and streaming on Hulu.
  • The adaptation of Stephen King’s book, Mr. Harrigan’s Phone, at #10.

Here are the top streaming titles this week. 

  1. Interview with the Vampire- AMC+
  2. Luckiest Girl Alive – Netflix
  3. Dahmer-Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story – Netflix
  4. Hocus Pocus 2- Disney +
  5. Andor- Disney +
  6. The Midnight Club- Netflix
  7. House of the Dragon- HBO Max
  8. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power- Prime Video
  9. Hellraiser – Hulu
  10. Mr. Harrigan’s Phone- Netflix

Previous articleMark Your Calendar for the Friends of Smyrna Library Local Author Fair
Donna Vissman
Donna Vissman
Donna is one of those former corporate types (Xerox) who wanted to try something new. She went from marketing to blogger and now Lifestyle Reporter, and is always on the lookout for what’s trending in restaurants, new stores, charity events, and entertainment. To keep up the pace, Donna is usually found drinking at least one Cold Brew coffee a day or on a busy day, make it two.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Close To Home Events

Close To Home News

DISCOVER

Local Living
News
Weather
Traffic
Sports
Opinion
Real Estate
Jobs
Obituaries

ENGAGE

Follow Us

© 2022 Copyright Rutherford Source. All Rights Reserved.