MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – A man took his own life after shooting at officers responding to a domestic disturbance call Saturday night, July 24.

The incident happened at a duplex in the 1500 block of Old Lascassas Pike about 10:40 p.m.

Officers attempted to speak with David Gaither, 49, who his wife reported was acting belligerent and punching holes in the wall and doors. As officers entered the residence, Gaither exited a bedroom, pointed a handgun at one of the officers in the hallway, and pulled the trigger. The pistol malfunctioned, and the officers retreated outside to safety. Gaither followed and fired two more shots at the officers in the front yard before closing the door and going back inside.

The Murfreesboro Police Department Special Operation Unit (SOU) responded and attempted to get Gaither to come out. After a period with no response, the SOU breached the door around 4:30 a.m., Sunday, sent a robot in, and began to utilize gas to make the suspect exit. Due to a lack of response, the SOU entered the residence and located Gaither in a bedroom with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

No officers discharged a weapon during the incident.

An autopsy has been requested.

The incident remains under investigation by the Criminal Investigations Division.

The American Red Cross assisted neighbors with housing who were displaced due to the lengthy investigation.


