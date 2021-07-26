UPDATE: the Cessna single-engine plane that crashed in Murfreesboro just before 9 a.m. has been moved from the scene and taken to a secure location. the pilot was alert and talking and is at the hospital bring treated for his injuries. Dejarnette ln. is back open to traffic. faa/NTSB will be investigating.

Emergency personnel is on the scene of a small plane crash in Rutherford County. Murfreesboro police have closed part of Dejarnette Lane in front of Providence Christian Academy. Please find an alternate route.

Medics have transported the pilot to the hospital.

FFA will be investigating