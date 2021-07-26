Coming to Amazon Prime Video in August 2021 rs

August brings new Amazon Originals including Jolt (2021), Val (2021), the premiere of S.O.Z. Soldiers or Zombies, season 2 of anthology series Modern Love based on the New York Times column; Annette (2021). Here’s what’s coming to Amazon Prime Video in August 2021.

July 23

  • *Jolt – Amazon Original Movie (2021)

August 1

  • 21 (2008)
  • Addison: Season 1 (Kidstream)
  • Aliens (1986)
  • All About Steve (2009)
  • Anaconda (1997)
  • Annie (1982)
  • Attack The Block (2011)
  • Bannan: Season 1 (Mhz Choice)
  • Be Cool, Scooby Doo: Season 1 (Boomerang)
  • Borat (2006)
  • Catch Me If You Can (2002)
  • Center Stage (2000)
  • Chesapeake Shores: Season 1 (Hallmark Movies Now)
  • City Confidential: Season 1 (A&E Crime Central)
  • Delicious: Season 1 (Acorn TV)
  • Die Hard 2: Die Harder (1990)
  • Dirt Every Day: Season 1 (Motortrend)
  • Elektra (2005)
  • Escape From Alcatraz (1979)
  • Fast Times At Ridgemont High (1982)
  • Frankie Drake Mysteries: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)
  • Freedomland (2006)
  • Here We Go Again: Season 1 (ALLBLK)
  • Hook (1991)
  • How the Earth Was Made: Season 1 (History Vault)
  • In Her Shoes (2005)
  • In Their Own Words: Season 1 (PBS Documentaries)
  • Jaws (1975)
  • Jaws 2 (1978)
  • Jaws 3 (1983)
  • Jaws: The Revenge (1987)
  • Knowing (2009)
  • La Bamba (1987)
  • Machete (2010)
  • Made Of Honor (2008)
  • Max Payne (2008)
  • Moneyball (2011)
  • Mud (2013)
  • My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997)
  • Patriot Games (1992)
  • Pearl Harbor (2001)
  • Predator (1987)
  • Predator 2 (1990)
  • Sea Raiders: Season 1 (Best TV Ever)
  • Seabiscuit (2003)
  • Secret Window (2004)
  • Sideways (2004)
  • Slither (2006)
  • Something’s Gotta Give (2003)
  • Soul Surfer (2011)
  • The Bridge: Season 1 (Topic)
  • The French Chef with Julia Child: Season 1 (PBS Living)
  • The Great Debaters (2013)
  • The Insider (2000)
  • The Iron Lady (2011)
  • The Legend Of Zorro (2005)
  • The Lincoln Lawyer (2011)
  • The Natural (1984)
  • The Nordic Murders: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)
  • The Roommate (2011)
  • The Taking Of Pelham 1 2 3 (2009)
  • Tyler Perry’s The Family That Preys (2008)
  • Water For Elephants (2011)
  • Winners of the West: Season 1 (Best Westerns Ever)
  • You, Me And Dupree (2006)

August 6

  • *S.O.Z. Soldiers or Zombies (English subtitles only) – Amazon Original Series: Season 1
  • *Val – Amazon Original Movie (2021)

August 13

  • *EVANGELION:3.0+1.01 THRICE UPON A TIME – Amazon Exclusive (2021)
  • *Modern Love – Amazon Original Series: Season 2

August 16

  • Evan Almighty (2007)
  • In Bruges (2008)

August 17

  • The Skeleton Twins (2014)

August 20

  • *Annette – Amazon Original Movie (2021)
  • Killer Among Us (2021)

August 27

  • *Pete the Cat Back to School Operetta – Amazon Original Special (2021)
  • The Courier (2021)

