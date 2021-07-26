August brings new Amazon Originals including Jolt (2021), Val (2021), the premiere of S.O.Z. Soldiers or Zombies, season 2 of anthology series Modern Love based on the New York Times column; Annette (2021). Here’s what’s coming to Amazon Prime Video in August 2021.

July 23

*Jolt – Amazon Original Movie (2021)

August 1

21 (2008)

Addison: Season 1 (Kidstream)

Aliens (1986)

All About Steve (2009)

Anaconda (1997)

Annie (1982)

Attack The Block (2011)

Bannan: Season 1 (Mhz Choice)

Be Cool, Scooby Doo: Season 1 (Boomerang)

Borat (2006)

Catch Me If You Can (2002)

Center Stage (2000)

Chesapeake Shores: Season 1 (Hallmark Movies Now)

City Confidential: Season 1 (A&E Crime Central)

Delicious: Season 1 (Acorn TV)

Die Hard 2: Die Harder (1990)

Dirt Every Day: Season 1 (Motortrend)

Elektra (2005)

Escape From Alcatraz (1979)

Fast Times At Ridgemont High (1982)

Frankie Drake Mysteries: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

Freedomland (2006)

Here We Go Again: Season 1 (ALLBLK)

Hook (1991)

How the Earth Was Made: Season 1 (History Vault)

In Her Shoes (2005)

In Their Own Words: Season 1 (PBS Documentaries)

Jaws (1975)

Jaws 2 (1978)

Jaws 3 (1983)

Jaws: The Revenge (1987)

Knowing (2009)

La Bamba (1987)

Machete (2010)

Made Of Honor (2008)

Max Payne (2008)

Moneyball (2011)

Mud (2013)

My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997)

Patriot Games (1992)

Pearl Harbor (2001)

Predator (1987)

Predator 2 (1990)

Sea Raiders: Season 1 (Best TV Ever)

Seabiscuit (2003)

Secret Window (2004)

Sideways (2004)

Slither (2006)

Something’s Gotta Give (2003)

Soul Surfer (2011)

The Bridge: Season 1 (Topic)

The French Chef with Julia Child: Season 1 (PBS Living)

The Great Debaters (2013)

The Insider (2000)

The Iron Lady (2011)

The Legend Of Zorro (2005)

The Lincoln Lawyer (2011)

The Natural (1984)

The Nordic Murders: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

The Roommate (2011)

The Taking Of Pelham 1 2 3 (2009)

Tyler Perry’s The Family That Preys (2008)

Water For Elephants (2011)

Winners of the West: Season 1 (Best Westerns Ever)

You, Me And Dupree (2006)

August 6

*S.O.Z. Soldiers or Zombies (English subtitles only) – Amazon Original Series: Season 1

*Val – Amazon Original Movie (2021)

August 13

*EVANGELION:3.0+1.01 THRICE UPON A TIME – Amazon Exclusive (2021)

*Modern Love – Amazon Original Series: Season 2

August 16

Evan Almighty (2007)

In Bruges (2008)

August 17

The Skeleton Twins (2014)

August 20

*Annette – Amazon Original Movie (2021)

Killer Among Us (2021)

August 27