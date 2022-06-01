(May 27, 2022) Aury Newsom, 22, is wanted for Friday’s 1 a.m. shooting that seriously injured his girlfriend inside her Porter Road apartment.

The victim, who was shot twice in her upper leg, said that Newsom woke her up and began to yell at her but she didn’t know why. She stood up and picked up their 3-month-old baby from a bassinet. She said she was shot while holding the child. Officers applied a tourniquet to her leg prior to her being transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries. The baby was unhurt.

Anyone who knows Newsom’s whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.