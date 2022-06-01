Detectives need help identifying a person of interest in a fraud investigation where a buyer used a $17,500 fraudulent certified check to purchase a gray 2018 Chrysler 300 on May 13.

The seller took the certified check to the bank, and it was determined it was fraudulent due to the routing number.

The sale was person to person and no ID was exchanged between the buyer and seller.

The seller hasn’t been able to get back in touch with the buyer.

The car has been entered into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) as stolen.

Contact Detective Ray Daniel at 629 201 5512 if you know this man or know where the car can be located.

